Artisanal purveyor Anita Dongre Grassroot has opened its first flagship in New York. The space— located at 484 Broome Street — is filled with clothing and accessories produced by traditional Indian craftspeople.

Dongre currently operates stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The New York store is her brand’s first stand-alone presence in the U.S.

Embroiderers, weavers and sewers use their traditional techniques to create contemporary designs — tops, scarves, dresses and vegan sandals. The Grassroot brand aims to support these traditional trade crafts and empower female artisans.

She said of the strategic decision to enter the U.S. market: “I have always wanted to see Indian craftsmanship enjoy the attention of a global audience. With Grassroot, I design clothes that are beautiful and hold a purpose. My heart lies with the female artisans in villages who are the protectors of ancient textile crafts. My goal is to create designs that sustain the crafts while doing good for them and for the planet. With New York’s diversity and natural ability to bring out the best in fashion, I was keen to bring Grassroot to the epicenter of the world of fashion to present a point of view built on patience and heritage.”