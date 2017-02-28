THE FUTURE IS FEMALE: Ann Taylor is releasing a new campaign to kick off March’s National Women’s History Month,. The video, called “This Is Ann,” highlights the personal, professional and political struggles women have experienced over the past 60 years.

“As a brand, we believe that behind every great woman is another, and another,” Holly Tedesco vice president of marketing at Ann Taylor said. “We have a rich history of connecting with inspiring women — it all starts with our clients. Recent partnerships have allowed us to truly celebrate the accomplishments and creativity of women who are ground-breaking entrepreneurs and powerful forces in their fields. This Is Ann is a moment to reflect on the women who inspire us and the real lives they lead, honoring the generations of women who came before us, and the women who stand beside us.”

The 50-second spot juxtaposes black-and-white photos of everyday moments with archival images as narration connects the footage. “Before there were power suits, there were picket signs. Pantyhose, bodysuits, lawsuits,” the video begins. “Behind every conference call, there have been catcalls, calls from school, tough calls, wake up calls. For every double latte, we’ve seen double standards, pulled double shifts, been double booked.”

The video was made by Ann Taylor’s in-house creative team, which, like much of the company, happens to be all-female and the score was written and composed by the Grammy-nominated musician Meshell Ndegeocello.

The feel-good female empowerment campaign resonates with many of the issues that were brought to light during the presidential election. Timed to coincide with National Women’s History Month, it also promotes the open application period for the HERlead Fellowship, a mentorship and leadership-training initiative for high school juniors and seniors sponsored by Ann Taylor parent company ANN, which also includes LOFT and Lou & Grey, and Vital Voices, an NGO.