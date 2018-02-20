CHIC SHOP: Anna Dello Russo has partnered with Net-a-porter for a flash sale of her famously flamboyant wardrobe. Comprising 150 pieces and spanning brands from Balenciaga and Gucci to Prada and Céline, the sale is to start from Feb. 25, with items priced from 15 pounds for accessories to 700 pounds for outerwear.

After being sold via Instagram Stories, 100 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the British Fashion Council Education Fund. In an Instagram video announcing the partnership, Dello Russo said: “I wish that my clothes go to the next generation to bring them to life again. This is a very important project to me because it is all about the new generation. This one is for you guys.”

In addition to the flash sale, Net will also be selling “AdR Book: Beyond Fashion,” Dello Russo’s first book, published by Phaidon.