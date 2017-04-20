ANNA SAYS: Anna Dello Russo has a new gig. The Vogue Japan fashion director and digital influencer joins the Rosewood Hotels and Resorts Curators program offering tips to travel in style in Tuscany. Rosewood controls the Castiglion del Bosco property in that Italian region.

“Italy is unlike any other place in the world, and you simply can’t find the quality of life that exists here anywhere else,” said Dello Russo. “Tuscany is particularly special to me as a place to find inspiration and relax. The landscape is so beautiful that even a quiet walk through the countryside is a truly mesmerizing experience.”

Launched in 2013, the Rosewood Curator program includes fashion icon Iris Apfel, ballerina Tan Yuan Yuan, fashion editor Nina Garcia, film director Johnnie To and auctioneer Simon de Pury.

According to Rosewood, “some of her recommendations include a cashmere blanket for a romantic picnic in the vineyards,” a “yoga outfit for a relaxing practice” or advice on day trips to Florence and Siena to discover authentic artisanal laboratories, for example.

Located within the UNESCO-listed Val d’Orcia Natural Park, in the Brunello di Montalcino wine-making region, Castiglion del Bosco is a 5,000-acre estate founded by Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo in 2003. Rosewood Hotels and Resorts has been leading the five-star resort since 2015. Castiglion del Bosco includes 62 hectares of vineyards and a golf club.

Among her many projects, in 2010, Dello Russo launched a namesake fragrance with Yoox, and the following year she was featured in the new INC campaign for Macy’s private-label brand. Tapped as the contemporary label’s editor at large for fall, Dello Russo both styled and appeared in the ads, which also featured model Karolina Kurkova. In 2012, to her accessories collection with H&M, the Swedish high-street retailer released “Fashion Shower,” a song and music video featuring the Italian editor. The accessories line included gold and turquoise minaudières, cuffs and necklaces.