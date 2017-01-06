Isabel Marant’s spring 2017 collection was about “casual femininity,” as the designer said at the time of her runway show. For campaign time, she enlisted Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin to capture that spirit by shooting model Anna Ewers in ordinary everyday atmospheres in New York with styling by Geraldine Saglio. In one shot, Ewers wears a printed peasant blouse with heathered HotPants and a corset belt while playfully biting the strap of a handbag in front of a fridge in a kitchen. The fridge reappears in another kitchen scene featuring Ewers in a ruffled one-shoulder crop top and flared pants. And in another, she sits splayed atop filing cabinets in a one-shouldered printed dress. It’s Ewers’ first Marant campaign.