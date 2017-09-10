SUI STEPS UP: Anna Sui has partnered with Bed|Stü footwear to produce a seven-piece, limited-edition collection that will include sandals, boots and handbags. The collection will be unveiled at Sui’s show tonight at Skylight Clarkson Sq.

The collection retails from $325 to $1,195 and will be available for purchase on bedstu.com, as well as the Bed|Stü flagship in Malibu and the Anna Sui store in New York, beginning in February. Additional locations will be revealed in the coming months.

The collection, inspired by the late Sixties, embodies a new bohemian aesthetic with rustic elements and hand-tooled leathers that are vegetable tanned and free from harmful metals such as chrome and formaldehydes.

Roger Orozco, founder and creative director of Bed|Stü, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be doing our first collaboration with Anna Sui, who is such a leader in the fashion industry. Working with her was a great experience, and it was so exciting to see the accessories from the collaboration paired with the looks on the runway.”

Sui added, “They approached me. I’ve always admired their commitment to craft and use of pre-industrial artisanal techniques — using sustainable vegetable tanned leathers (from organic materials; plants, bark, leaves) — everything is individually cut, sewn, appliquéd, tooled and finished by hand.”

The collaboration will be for two seasons.

Sui has had previous footwear and handbag collaborations with Ballin, Hush Puppies, Frye, FitFlop and Coach.