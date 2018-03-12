SUI AND MALLIS TAKE NASHVILLE: Anna Sui and Fern Mallis will be the featured guests at Nashville Fashion Week, a city-wide celebration of Nashville’s fashion and retail community.

“NFW Fashion Talks with Fern Mallis and Anna Sui” will take place April 6 at 3 p.m. at Union Station Hotel. Sponsored by Union Station Hotel and UAL, the event will include a VIP reception, where guests will receive a signed copy of Mallis’ book, “Fashion Lives: Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis.” Sui and Mallis will take the stage at 4 p.m. to share insights and personal stories. Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Textiles, Merchandising and Design will live-stream the conversation during the event. This is Mallis’ third Nashville Fashion Week.

The Nashville Fashion Week finale runway show will showcase Sui’s spring collection on April 7 at OZ Arts Nashville.

Sui has over 50 boutiques in eight countries and sells her collection in 300 stores in over 30 countries. She has also launched cosmetics, fragrance, shoes and accessories licenses.

“I’ve been wanting to visit Nashville for quite some time. It’s the legendary home of country western music, the Grand Ole Opry, Hot Chicken and Manuel: tailor to the stars. In recent years, I’ve been hearing so much about exciting things happening in Nashville. Many people I know have moved there to take part in the evolving, supercool music scene. I’m totally excited to discover it all for myself firsthand and to present my spring runway collection,” Sui said.

American men’s wear bands Hickey Freeman Tailors Gold and H American Tailor, both presented by Levy’s, will open the Saturday night runway show.