No stranger to collaborations, Anna Sui has lent her unique aesthetic — Art Nouveau, vintage and hippie influences — to Starbucks for mugs, totes and Swell bottles; designed luxe hippie boots for FitFlop, and created for Hushpuppies, whimsical slides with whale cutouts. Sui can now add another partnership notch to her velvet embroidered belt: furniture, bedding and decorative accessories for PB Teen.

“It extends what you’re able to use your creativity for and gives you a chance to do products you haven’t done before,” Sui said. “I enjoy decorating. It’s something I’m really fascinated by. I have books by Dorothy Draper and Madeleine Castaing.”

Sui hasn’t been shy about expressing her desire to design bedrooms. “I always put out there that I’d love to do bedding,” she said, adding, “I used the same elements as when I was a teenager. I loved Aubrey Beardsley, [the English illustrator and author]. I wanted to make my whole bedroom black and white. When I got a wicker headboard, I painted it black.”

The designer’s themes for the collection: the Art Nouveau vibe of her boutiques and chinoiserie style of her apartment.

Sui’s had experience with teenagers. “Between my two brothers, I have nine nieces and nephews,” she said. “A lot of my friends have teenage kids. I hope I related to them. There is a certain amount of sophistication to the collection. When I started working on project, I shared what I was up to with my nieces and nephews. They’re not at the age of getting their own apartments, but they love interiors. I’ve always dragged them to flea markets.”

Sui said her family validated her direction for the line, which includes an oversized rattan butterfly headboard — like the one from her youth — in black or white, $249. A lilac dresser is $1,149 to $2,245; vanity, $1,009, and ivory velvet tufted stool, $169. A paisley duvet is $249 for king size, while display pillows include an embroidered peacock, $39.50.

Wall hangings, trinket boxes and ornate hand mirrors have personal significance Sui, said, adding, “Even the needlepoint sayings, like, ‘Live Your Dream’ — everything is really inspired by my own world.”