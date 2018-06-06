SPORTY SUI–Prints-loving designer Anna Sui is working on an ath-leisure collection that will debut in China before rolling out in the rest of Asia and globally.
The American designer revealed the plans while on stage speaking at WWD’s CEO Summit held in Xian, China last week, saying she wants to imbue the products with an “empowering yet feminine” plus “good girl/bad girl” attitude.
While the ath-leisure wear market is not wanting for new labels, Sui believes that her dreamy signature will provide something fresh compared to the Lululemons or Lorna Janes of the world.
The products “will mix top performance fabrics with the newest garment technology, so it would be interesting to see how the nostalgic Anna Sui image mixes with modern activewear styles,” Sui said. “We want to bring something different into the activewear space.”
The brand is aiming for a spring 2019 launch for the collection which will encompass two lines: performance and lifestyle, but may start seeding and social interactions towards the end of this year.
As to where Sui might wear her new designs herself, she said she personally is a fan of swimming and regularly works out with a trainer.
“The performance line is highly functional, covering yoga, fitness and running, and the lifestyle line is for leisure and less intensive occasions,” Sui said. “That being said, we try not to limit people’s imagination on where and how to wear these pieces.”