ROYAL RECOGNITION: Queen Elizabeth II has released her annual New Year honor’s list, with names including Anna Wintour, Anya Hindmarch and Victoria Beckham set to receive accolades in the coming year.

Wintour, the British-born, U.S.-based editor of Vogue and Condé Nast artistic director will be named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire or DBE, for her services in the fashion and journalism industries. She joins women including Vivienne Westwood, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Zandra Rhodes and Natalie Massenet.

The DBE will be Wintour’s second honor, as she was named OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2008. The Queen’s cabinet office noted that this second, higher accolade recognizes Wintour’s ongoing contribution to the fashion industry, and her help for emerging designers.

“Anna Wintour has been a tireless advocate for established and emerging designers. In the U.K. alone, she has promoted the careers of such talents as Sarah Burton, John Galliano, Christopher Bailey, Erdem Moralioglu and Christopher Kane,” said a spokesman for the Cabinet Office, the corporate headquarters of the British government.

Hindmarch is being recognized for her services to fashion and will be named Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. Hindmarch also received a Walpole award for digital innovation last November and has been focusing on expanding her business in Asia through external partnerships this year.

As reported, Beckham’s honor had already been revealed by British tabloid paper The Daily Mail earlier this week. According to the Mail, the designer revealed the news to her family during the Christmas weekend, saying that she is “delighted and humbled by the recognition.” She will be named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire or OBE and the honor recognizes her contributions to the fashion industry.

In the last year, Beckham partnered with Estée Lauder to launch her first capsule cosmetics collection, which flew off the shelves. She is set to launch another capsule with Lauder in the new year, as well as a skin-care line with a niche beauty partner. A collaboration with high street chain Target is also in the works.

Other names in the creative industries receiving honors include the Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan, who recently worked on the costumes for “Mad Max: Fury Road” and will be named OBE; cartoonist Peter Brookes who will be named CBE, and the British actor and Academy Award winner Mark Rylance, who will receive a knighthood.