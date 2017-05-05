ANNA’S ACCOLADE: Anna Wintour traveled across the pond to London’s Buckingham Palace on Friday to receive her DBE, or Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, from Queen Elizabeth II.

The British-born, New York-based editor in chief of Vogue and Condé Nast artistic director attended the investiture ceremony along with her daughter Bee Shaffer. She wore a belted pink coat from Chanel with nude Manolo Blahnik Umice heels.

Wintour was honored for her services to the fashion and journalism industries; her honor was announced in December as part of the Queen’s annual Birthday Honors List.

Wintour was awarded an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2008. The Queen’s Cabinet Office stated that this higher award highlights her continuous efforts in the fashion industry along with her work and support of emerging designers.

“Anna Wintour has been a tireless advocate for established and emerging designers. In the U.K. alone, she has promoted the careers of such talents as Sarah Burton, John Galliano, Christopher Bailey, Erdem Moralioglu and Christopher Kane,” said a spokesman for the Cabinet Office, the corporate headquarters of the British government.

