Anna Wintour will be honored for her contributions to the LGBT community next month at the annual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center gala dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The center will recognize the publishing doyenne at their April 19 event with the Trailblazer Award for her “unwavering support and encouragement of the LGBTQ community within both the fashion and media industries,” according to the organization.

Last year, The Center honored Hillary Clinton at the fund-raiser, which brought in more than $1.75 million to support its various programs. Marc Jacobs was also honored with the organization’s Visionary Award, explaining how Wintour’s Met Gala gives him a certain level of social anxiety each year.

“It feels a little weird to be recognized when I just see myself as being true to myself,” Jacobs said. “The night [of the Met Gala] itself gives me a little bit of anxiety, but every social situation does. I’m really awkward socially.”

The center was founded in 1983 and from its West Village headquarters provides critical health and welfare services to the LGBT community.

