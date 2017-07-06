CLUBBABLE TYPES: As it prepares to move into new premises at 46 Berkeley Square, the legendary London private member’s club Annabel’s has enlisted a host of London-based creatives to give it some modern polish.

Casely-Hayford and Racil Chalhoub have designed the new staff uniforms, while Mario Testino and Charlotte Tilbury, among others, have joined as creative consultants.

Joe and Charlie Casely-Hayford, the father and son design team behind the eponymous men’s wear label best known for its tailoring, have created bespoke suits for the club’s male staff.

“Joe represents the established designer, while Charlie represents the new generation of Savile Row,” said Guillaume Glipa, executive director at the Birley Group, which owns Annabel’s.

“Their look is powerful and strong, yet elegant and relaxed. They understand the theatrical approach to this project. It needs a cutting edge, but it needs to be approachable,” said Glipa.

Chalhoub, whose young label Racil is best known for its fresh spin on the tuxedo, is doing the women’s uniforms.

“Now, the woman wears the tuxedo. Private clubs are not about men anymore, women don’t need to be invited, the club is theirs, too,” said Glipa.

Chalhoub, a longtime member of Annabel’s, said she tried to put herself into the customer’s shoes during the design process. At the same time, she was out to create an outfit that was also practical.

“Annabel’s is so rich visually so we wanted to create something that is complementary to the club. I would like to see the hostesses and the waitresses wearing something quite elegant, but also quite sexy and on trend, that would make them noticeable. At the same time, I’m thinking about the person who is wearing them and thinking about all the small details and the technical aspect of every outfit.”

The club has also enlisted Testino and Tilbury to be part of a cultural committee that will help to shape its new image.

Testino will help advise the team on setting the tone for the club among other projects, while Tilbury, another Annabel’s regular, has been named beauty director. She will advise on the look of the powder rooms and create makeup looks for the female staff.