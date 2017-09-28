The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has revealed that British singer-songwriter Annie Lennox will perform at its seventh annual Art + Film Gala, which takes place Nov. 4. The star-studded fund-raiser is cochaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow and this year honors artist Mark Bradford and filmmaker George Lucas.

Lennox also performed at the Gucci cruise after party in London last year. The Italian fashion house is the presenting sponsor of the event.

“Annie Lennox is one of the most iconic artists of our time and an incredible humanitarian,” said LACMA trustee Chow. “Her songs are timeless, and we are ecstatic to have her at this year’s Art + Film Gala.”

Lennox, an internationally acclaimed musical artist and human rights activist, rose to fame in partnership with Dave Stewart as Eurythmics in the early Eighties with the classic album “Sweet Dreams are Made of This.” In the decade to follow, Eurythmics went on to achieve more than 20 international hits, selling more than 80 million albums. In 1992, Lennox released her solo album “Diva,” which sold more than 6 million copies worldwide and establishing her career as a solo artist.

Lennox has received numerous accolades, including eight BRIT Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement); four Ivor Novello Awards; the Livingstone Medal; the George Harrison Global Citizen Award; three MTV Awards; four Grammy Awards; 10 Grammy nominations; 26 ASCAP Awards, and a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

In 2003, she performed at the inaugural concert for Nelson Mandela’s HIV/AIDS Foundation, which became the first of her many performances to advocate, raise awareness and fund-raise for the issue. Her experiences in South Africa with 46664, in Uganda with Comic Relief, and in Malawi with Oxfam inspired her to found the SING campaign, supporting women and children affected by HIV/AIDS. Lennox is a UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador, as well as an envoy for Oxfam, Amnesty International and The British Red Cross. She has also been a Special Envoy for Scottish Parliament and the City of London.

She received the Woman of Peace Award at the 2009 World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates and in 2011 was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her humanitarian work. Lennox is also the founder of The Circle — a not-for-profit organization that works to support and empower marginalized women and girls throughout the world.