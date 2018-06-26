SALVATORE FERRAGAMO CHANGES CONTINUE: In the wake of the management changes at the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, Antonio Burrello is exiting the Florence-based firm. He had joined Ferragamo as group marketing and communications director in January 2017. Burrello had been tapped by former Ferragamo chief executive officer Eraldo Poletto, who left in March and is now helming Stuart Weitzman.

Previously, Burrello worked for two decades at the Ermenegildo Zegna group. Since 2009, he had been chief marketing officer of the Italian men’s wear company, overseeing its communication strategies, developing its CRM activities, as well as its omnichannel and licensing. Burrello joined Zegna in 1996 as its corporate communications director. He started his career at L’Oréal and Scott, before arriving at Moët Hennessy as sales and marketing director.

As reported in April, Ferruccio Ferragamo was nominated executive chairman and James Ferragamo vice chairman. The group’s board appointed Gucci veteran Micaela Le Divelec as its new chief corporate officer — although in Italian her role was described as general director. She will report to Ferruccio Ferragamo. Le Divelec and James Ferragamo, who is also brand and product officer, have been designated as strategic managers of the company together with chief financial officer Ugo Giorcelli. The board also appointed the following: A Control and Risks Committee, focused on transactions with related parties comprising independent directors Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà as its president, Umberto Tombari and Chiara Ambrosetti; a Remuneration and Appointment Committee comprising independent directors Umberto Tombari as its president; Marzio Alessandro Alberto Saà and Lidia Fiori. Ferruccio Ferragamo was named president of the Product and Brand Strategy, which includes Diego Paternò Castello di San Giuliano, Angelica Visconti and James Ferragamo.