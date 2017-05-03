Antonio Marras has designed an exclusive T-shirt celebrating the 100th anniversary of Giro d’Italia, Italy’s most famous and prestigious annual multiple-stage bicycle race.

The competition will kick off on May 5 in Alghero, Marras’ hometown located on Sardinia’s western coast.

The T-shirt, which is printed with a hand-drawn illustration reflecting Marras’ signature eclectic and unconventional style, will be produced in a limited number of pieces. They will be sold at 39,90 euros, or $43.57 at current exchange rate, at several shops in Alghero, as well as Antonio Marras’ boutiques and at the showroom of Panoramika, the Sardinia-based graphic design and publishing company which developed the project with Marras.

Later this month, the designer will participate in the fourth edition of Arab Fashion Week, taking place May 16-20 at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai.

Last December, the designer opened its first Antonio Marras store in Dubai. The 4,306-square-foot unit, which reproduces the brand’s Nonostante Marras concept store in Milan, is located at the City Walk Residential, a real estate project developed by Meraas Holding LLC. The store, which is decorated with pieces selected by Marras, is connected through an antique gate from the Sicilian town of Syracuse to a restaurant, which the brand filled with special furniture from different parts of Italy.

Meraas, which last summer also opened an I’m Isola Marras store in Dubai, expects to roll out four other Antonio Marras and Isola Marras boutiques in Dubai and Abu Dhabi within the next three years.

The Isola Marras contemporary line is designed by Marras’ eldest son Efisio, who took the reins of the line with the fall collection.

The company is also expanding its presence in the Far East. Marras teamed up with Baba Fashion in South Korea, where an Antonio Marras shops-in-shop opened last August at Seoul’s Hyundai department store. Five more stores are expected to open over the next five years. At the end of September, the Antonio Marras brand inaugurated a 1,184-square-foot boutique at Shanghai’s Golden Eagle shopping center operated by the IFFG group.

