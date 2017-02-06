THE ODD COUPLE: Julien Fournié, who was recently granted the prestigious haute couture tag by the French government, has been given an unofficial seal of approval by a different kind of authority: Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook.

The tech honcho on Monday paid a surprise visit to Fournié’s Paris atelier, where they discussed ways to merge high-technology and fashion, according to the fashion label. Fournié has used an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to sketch his fashion illustrations since the product was launched in late 2015, the firm said.

Fournié founded his label in 2009 after previously serving as creative director of Paris couture house Torrente and working alongside designers including Jean Paul Gaultier.

The tech connection might seem unclear at first, but here’s a hint: Since 2011, Fournié has partnered with Dassault Systèmes — a software company specialized in 3-D design — on FashionLab, a technology incubator dedicated to fashion and luxury.