APPLE ATTACK: Apple’s flagship on Regent Street was hit by burglars who robbed thousands of pounds worth of iPhones, iPads and Apple watches early Monday morning.

The thieves, armed with hammers, broke into the store by smashing the windows with mopeds. They threatened the security guard with a hammer and remained inside the store for just under three minutes. They escaped and left a red scooter inside.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the incident: “Police in Westminster were called at [12:45 a.m.] on Monday to reports of an aggravated burglary. Ten suspects on five mopeds were reported to have smashed their way into the store and taken Apple products. Two iPhone Xs were later recovered near Kings Cross [train station].”

No arrests have been made, and the police could not confirm the value of the stolen goods.

Smash-and-grab raids have been increasingly frequent in central London, with Mappin & Webb’s Regent Street flagship and House of Fraser on Oxford Street robbed in a similar way last month.