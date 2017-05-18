KATE’S MOMENT: Brazilian fine jewelry designer Ara Vartanian marked the launch of his collaboration with longtime friend Kate Moss with a cocktail party at his Mayfair, London, boutique this week.

Creating a collaboration collection has always been in Moss’ and Vartanian’s plans, after the two met in the designer’s native São Paulo. The result is a limited-edition capsule of delicate pieces inspired by medieval symbols such as the swords of Saint George, the patron saint of England, as well as sickle moon symbols and amulets meant to bring protection and positive energy.

“Kate and I wanted to capture the belief that people have in the spirituality of the natural world,” said Vartanian describing numerous design sessions in Moss’ dressing room, where the two sought to re-create objects and pieces of jewelry important to the model.

“Kate has been wearing my jewelry for many years and is comfortable with my style, so the collaboration felt very natural and comfortable. We often discuss antiques and she has an eye for vintage furniture and objects, which is very good when designing. For example, one of the treasured pieces we looked at is a Russian cigarette box from the Twenties that is engraved with stones and different patterns,” he added.

The pieces include round pendants with multicolored stones and rings in the shapes of swords and hook earrings — a brand signature — featuring moon motifs. Brazilian colorful quartz, amethysts and citrines were used widely throughout the range, as well as garnets which is Moss’ birthstone.

Prices for the range start at 700 pounds, or $905. Vartanian said the aim was to have an entry-level price point so that more people can wear it and be introduced to the brand.

Moss, who has been a longtime fan of the designer and was the one who encouraged him to open a store in London, made a flash appearance at the store wearing a metallic maxidress and tailored blazer.

She was then joined by friends, including Alice Dellal, Karen Elson, Bella Freud and Liv Tyler, at the newly opened Mayfair restaurant Isabel where she hosted a dinner to celebrate the launch.