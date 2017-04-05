A CANNES OF DIAMONDS?: Could Rihanna be set to bring her edgy Midas touch to Chopard? What looks to be a campaign image leaked by @rihannanews on Instagram Wednesday shows the “Diamonds” singer in a geometric jewelry set including a bracelet, ring, earrings and necklace in ice cube-shaped motifs, offset by skin and tattoos. The tag line reads: Rihanna [Hearts] Chopard.

With the jewelry label set to mark its 20th year as the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival this May, a hook-up revealed at the event would make for some major red carpet magic. And it’d be even more impactful given that Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” in which Rihanna costars alongside Cara Delevingne, is rumored to be a strong contender for the opening night film.