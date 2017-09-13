REEBOK GOES BIG: Following in the sneakers of Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande is the newest ambassador to join Reebok’s roster.

As part of the yearlong partnership, the pop star will be used primarily for social media purposes. Grande’s massive social media following — 113 million on Instagram alone — was no doubt a selling point with Reebok. One of the first images features her wearing an oversize white sweatshirt emblazoned with Reebok logo and white Reebok sneakers. She was photographed by her favorite lensman Alfredo Flores at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, during her “Dangerous Woman” tour. (Hadid continues to do her part with 35.7 million Instagram fans.) Grande’s first round of photos, not surprisingly, will be featured prominently on Reebok’s site.

Grande will also be central to Reebok’s global marketing and digital efforts, according to a Reebok spokesman. While there’s no disputing that performing concerts is physically grueling, the four-time Grammy nominee showed a different kind of steeliness in June when she returned to Manchester to perform a benefit concert two weeks after the bombing there that occurred after one of her shows. The fact that she is pictured on her official site’s home page wearing a black eye mask with Playboy bunny-type ears may not scream athleticism but Reebok’s press material notes, “Grande embraces her unapologetic and fearless persona, both in front of fans and behind the camera.”

Having just wrapped up the Australian leg of her “Dangerous Woman” tour, Grande was en route to Singapore for a F1 event on Sept. 16 and unavailable to comment, according to a Reebok spokesman. In a statement, the pop star said, “Like Reebok, I fiercely stand for those who express themselves, celebrate their individuality and push boundaries. I’m an advocate for people accepting themselves for who they are. Reebok’s message of enabling and encouraging self-belief and self-betterment is something I fundamentally live by. I’m honored to partner with a brand whose mission is to inspire people to be the best possible version of themselves.”

Grande no doubt will be sporting Reebok apparel and kicks on a more regular basis on stage and off. But those who want to wear her Dangerous Woman hoodies, bomber jackets and T-shirts, can still find them on her official site.