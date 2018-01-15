NEW ROLE: Actress Ariane Labed has been named the face of the upcoming Chloé fragrance, due out in March.

Labed, who was born and raised in Greece, began her film career in “Attenberg” in 2010. She then starred in movies such as “Before Midnight,” “Fidelio,” “L’Odyssée d’Alice,” “Assassin’s Creed” and “The Lobster.”

Her film projects currently in the works include a role in “Mary Magdalene,” opposite Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, and “The Souvenir: Part 1,” starring Robert Pattinson.

Of the new Chloé advertising, Labed said in a statement: “The woman depicted in this new campaign is free-spirited, strong and adventurous. She takes on the world, its beauty and is curious about everything it has to offer. In that sense she is very inspiring to me.”

“Ariane combines different cultures and displays multiple talents,” said Geoffroy de le Bourdonnaye, chief executive officer of Chloé. “She loves to cross new frontiers and encounter the world.”

The next Chloé fragrance is meant to introduce a new facet of the Chloé woman’s personality, according to Simona Cattaneo, chief marketing officer at Coty Luxury, which is the brand’s fragrance licensee. “Spontaneity, openness to the world and freedom are the values she lives by,” said Cattaneo.