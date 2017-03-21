Ariel Foxman has become a consultant to the Xcel management team.

In his role, Foxman will help Xcel develop its digital and media strategy and drive their data analytics effort.

Foxman is the former editorial director for InStyle Magazine, InStyle.com and People StyleWatch, where he oversaw content creation, media strategy, publishing and business development. Following his exit from Time Inc. in August 2016, Foxman a month later became moderator of a new quarterly fashion forum called “Tuesdays @ The Skylark,” and in February joined GLAAD’s national board to act as liaison between the advocacy group and the fashion industry.

Xcel Brands is a brand management and media firm. Among the brands under its umbrella are Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston and C. Wonder.