THE CLASSICS: Aritzia and Levi’s celebrated a collection between the two that offers classic silhouettes from the denim company in exclusive washes for the retailer.

The collaboration is the first time the companies have worked together with a launch party Thursday evening that drew Charlotte McKinney, Nazanin Boniadi, Georgie Flores, Ashley Madekwe and AJ Michalka.

“Levi’s is known for their iconic silhouettes and their classics and we have the quality and attention to detail,” said Aritzia vice president of marketing Sally Parrott. “So we felt like it was a good opportunity to pull them together.”

The vintage-inspired collection is being sold through the Aritzia web site and select Aritzia doors. The two silhouettes, the Wedgie and the 501 Skinny Ankle, are available in four washes priced at $98.

Aritzia, with more than 80 stores, has plans to reopen a larger store in San Francisco on Market Street with an opening date yet to be determined. The retailer said last month in its quarterly report it’s on track to open two stores and expand or reposition three to four stores, which includes San Francisco, during the rest of its fiscal year.

New stores helped Aritzia notch revenue gains in its second quarter ended in August with net revenue up 10.2 percent to 174 million Canadian dollars, or $136.37 million U.S., based on current exchange rates. The company during the quarter bowed eight stores with another four that were either expanded or relocated. Same-store sales for the August quarter were up 5.4 percent.

