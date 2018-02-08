Armarium, the online destination for luxury fashion rentals and styling, returns to Los Angeles for an awards-season pop-up shop, this time linking with fine jewelry rental service Flont.

The Armarium x Flont Red Carpet Salon, located at 158 North Roberston Boulevard and open through March 9, offers one-stop shopping for dresses, gowns and evening bags by Naeem Kahn, Jason Wu, and Jimmy Choo, as well as new additions Paco Rabanne, Mary Katrantzou and Alexandre Vaulthier. L.A. pop-up exclusives include Haney and Kris Goyri.

“This is our third L.A. pop-up and our 18th to date. We have a strong client base here and we understand their event schedules,” said Armarium co-founder Trisha Gregory. “The pop-ups are great storefront visibility for onboarding new clients who may not be familiar with rentals or want to see the pieces in person. More than half our business is online, but the pop-up allows people to experience it with free alterations; it’s like a celebrity experience.”

Flont, which offers monthly memberships and three-day rentals of fine jewelry from artisan designers such as Colette, Spinelli Kilcollin, Mimi So and Nina Runsdorf, plus a growing collection of vintage and signed pieces from brands including Bulgari, Cartier, Gucci and Tiffany, will debut the Flont Privé collection of red carpet jewelry by Hearts on Fire, Crow’s Nest, Carla Amorim and more priced up to $300,000, with three-day rentals starting at $300.

The two companies share a similar client base and even some of the same investors. Both hope to have more permanent presences in L.A. soon.

Designed by Armarium ambassador Natalie Obradovich, the 800-square-foot Red Carpet Salon, located next to Curve boutique, will also feature access to Hollywood’s elite celebrity stylists, known as Armarium’s Style Brigade. Christina Erlich, George Kotsiopulous, Erin Walsh and Sophie Lopez will be available in person by appointment or by Armarium’s latest styling technology, the Armibot.

The platform has also named its first fashion director, stylist Micaela Erlanger. Erlanger, who styles Meryl Streep, will onboard new brands and oversee exclusives, content and partnerships while amplifying the service through styling messages. Armarium will host an event for Erlanger in New York on Feb. 15 and in the Red Carpet Salon on Feb. 28.