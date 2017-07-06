ARMARIUM HEADS EAST: Armarium is headed to East Hampton, N.Y. for a weekend-long trunk show at Kirna Zabete at 66 Newtown Lane. The hours of the trunk show are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The designer rental company will also host a special event on Saturday at the store from 3 to 6 p.m. for those seeking to borrow a dress for the Watermill Summer Benefit, which takes place July 29. Armarium will be holding fittings, and there will be stylists on hand throughout the weekend to complete one’s look with shoes, handbags and jewelry from Kirna Zabete. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will benefit the Watermill Center.

Armarium, cofounded by ceo Trisha Gregory and Alexandra Lind Rose, is a service that lets women borrow current, luxury ready-to-wear and accessories. The average rental is around $450.

According to Gregory, Armarium is taking ready-to-wear that complements Kirna Zabete’s inventory such as daywear and add-ons for the beach and accessories, as well as luxury brands such as Pucci, Christopher Kane, Thierry Mugler, Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Roberto Cavalli and Marchesa. Several of the looks fit the Watermill Center’s summer benefit theme: “Dark shiny matter.”