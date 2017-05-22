HOLDUP: An armed man committed a robbery at the Louis Vuitton flagship on Avenue des Champs-Élysées shortly after midday on Monday, though neither staff nor customers were injured, a spokeswoman for the brand said Monday, confirming media reports.

She declined to provide any additional details, noting the incident was being investigated by French judicial police. France Info journalist Stéphane Pair, citing a police source, said the man fired two blank shots in the air before escaping. His loot was not confirmed but could be limited to a single handbag.