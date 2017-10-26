FOR A GREATER GOOD: Rather than just talk about concern for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, hairstylist Dana Boyer and makeup artist Erin Green agreed a fund-raiser was in order.

With the help of Pace Gallery’s shipping manager Tim Strazza and independent producer Travis Kiewel, their NY4PR event will be held Nov. 2 at Think!Chinatown x ChaShaMa space at 384 Broadway. All proceeds from the event will benefit Unidos/The Hispanic Foundation. Seventy artists, photographers and contributors have already signed on and between 200 and 300 supporters are expected.

With only 2 percent of schools open, and electricity still a problem for most of Puerto Rico, Boyer said of the upcoming fund-raiser: “It felt important. It felt that it needed to happen.”

The roster of participants includes Inez & Vinoodh, Bibi Cornejo-Borthwick, Curtis Kulig, Tim Barber, Petra Collins, Daniel Shea, Lachlan Bailey, Dan Martensen, Jay Miriam, Meriem Bennani, Paul Wackers, Chad Moore, Signe Pierce, Daniel Arnold and Joe Garvey. From the fashion and beauty crowd, Trademark, Joanna Vargas, Alumnae, Catbird, Nova and Anna Sheffield will be contributing items for the auction. Donations will also be accepted at the door with NY4PR aiming to raise upwards of $60,000, Boyer said.

“These events are always so nice because they bring people within the fashion and art communities together. We’re often so busy that it’s hard to see people and catch up. It’s just nice to bring everyone together.” she said.

Think!Chinatown is a space that has been spruced up by Chashama, a group that lines up art installations in empty buildings in New York. Started in 1995, Chashama has refreshed 80-plus properties thanks to more than 15,000 artists in that time.

Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Stacie Lucas, who has had her own agency specializing in sustainable brands, is shifting gears a bit. She too will be doing her part for hurricane victims at Friday’s opening of her new art gallery and concept space Lucas Lucas.

Guests at 57 Conselyea Street will check out work curated by Alexis Kandra, Ariel Mitchell, Casual Séance, Shane Neufeld and others. Seven pieces from artists are being sold to benefit And composer Keith Patchel will lead the Venus Ensemble in what is being billed as a “creepy, short, brilliant musical performance.” There is a suggested dress code though BYOM — Bring Your Own Mask.