Loft Outlet on Tuesday will launch an e-commerce site, while sister brand Ann Taylor Factory on June 26 will reveal its own online site. Both will feature exclusive modern workwear pieces and feminine clothing in keeping with each brand’s aesthetic. The e-commerce sites will offer the same products found at Ann Taylor Factory and Loft Outlet stores. The latter will feature modern, feminine prints and patterns such as ruffle smock tie-waist dresses with an arrow design, $69.50, and smocked back pleated swing dresses in a petal print, $59.50. Loft Plus extended sizes will be available.

While the brands are arriving late to the e-commerce game, the web sites are launching in response to consumer requests.

“We’re always looking for ways to meet our client where she is and where she wants to shop,” said Gary Muto, president and chief executive officer of Ascena brands, Loft and Ann Taylor’s parent company. “The new factory and outlet web sites will enable us to enhance the shopping experience for our existing clients and introduce our brands to new clients.”

Ann Taylor Factory, which has been in business since 1993, operates 126 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, while Loft Outlet, which launched in 2008, counts 166 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to offer even more ways for our clients to shop our exclusive styles at a compelling price,” said Christine Munnelly, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of both brands. “Whether a client shops our full-priced or outlet collections, in our stores or online, we aim to deliver on her expectations for high-quality, feminine, versatile, modern clothing for a timeless wardrobe.”