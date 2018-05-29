“Our partnership with Live Nation allows our brand to introduce Asics to a new wave of creative and passionate individuals,” said Sarah Bishop, vice president of marketing for Asics America. “Music is a new avenue for the brand, yet it is the most universal means of communication and authentically brings people together through movement. We are thrilled to embark on this journey to emotionally connect with and inspire a newer generation of consumers and drive home the mission of our brand.”

Among the festivals where Asics will be an official sponsor are Governors Ball in New York, Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Hard Summer in Fontana, Calif., Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Bud Light Dreams Festival and Field Trip Music & Arts Festival in Toronto.

It will also be an official sponsor at Live Nation venues including Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif., the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernadino, Calif., the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, N.Y., the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., and the Budweiser Stage and RBC Echo Beach in Toronto.

To kick off the summer music festival season, Asics is offering discounts to customers who have purchased tickets to the events in Toronto and New York. And it will also be presenting the “Roo Run x Asics” 5K run at Bonnaroo. There will also be health and fitness activations at select venues over the summer.

But Asics is not alone, American Eagle has also teamed with Live Nation to produce personalized fan experiences at Governors Ball and Lollapalooza. The brand will be the official jeans partner at both events and will create special capsule collection themed to each festival. At each festival, fans can stop by a two-story AE Studio to customize their look.

At Lollapalooza, AEO will launch a pop-up shop a week before the festival kicks off on Aug. 2, which will offer the exclusive merchandise. And at Governors Ball, there will be an American Eagle Stage that will feature Lil Uzi Vert, Kelela and other entertainers.

AEO is also running a national sweepstakes to win a VIP experience at each festival.