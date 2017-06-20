ALL ABOUT THE EIGHTIES: Asos has teamed with MTV on a capsule range for women and men that launches on June 23. The collaboration came about as music-video channel and the British online retailer share the same demographic and appeal to the twentysomething market.

“It felt like a natural fit,” said Sian Ryan, Asos head of design. “Especially as we are so excited about the Eighties streetwear trend. As MTV began in the Eighties this was a great era to draw from, taking inspiration from this time of incredible change in both music and pop culture. It was exciting to be able to create a credible fashion range that wasn’t just your typical T-shirt collaboration. The collection includes so many statement pieces and the Eighties decade provided so much great inspiration for graphics, print and color.”

The Asos x MTV 20-piece limited-edition range consists of outerwear, shirts, dresses, jeans, pants, swimwear and accessories. The collection takes cues from Eighties-style elements and references from the era including bold graphic prints and logos, fluorescent neon hues, track suits and fanny packs. For men’s, there was a denim jacket covered in patches along with an enlarged MTV logo, while a graffiti print was adorned on a T-shirt, knit and tracksuit. Meanwhile for women, a pink leopard print appeared on dresses and one-piece bathing suit. Accessories include beanies, fanny packs, sneakers, socks and a handbag. Prices range from 5 pounds for a pair of socks to 55 pounds for a denim jacket. It will be sold on Asos.com.