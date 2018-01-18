NEW FRONTIERS: Aspinal of London, the British accessories and leather goods brand, is making its first foray into continental Europe with a pop-up at Galeries Lafayette that will open on Feb. 6.

Shaped like a giant top-handle trunk, the new space spotlights the golden age of travel: the inspiration behind the brand’s latest collection, which includes mini trunk clutches, travel wallets and a mini hat box-style bag. Arrays of trunks are also featured throughout the space to drive the travel theme home.

The bags have been reworked in a new palette of lilac, sage green and ivory camel and in premium leathers for the new store. Like many other accessories stores, it will also offer customization services. The shop will be located on the French department store’s first floor women’s boutique. It will operate until April 5.

“We see these first steps into this discerning market at the opening of the spring season as an important milestone in the development of this fast-growing brand,” said Lisa Montague, who joined the company as chief executive officer last year.

Montague, who previously worked alongside Stuart Vevers and Jonathan Anderson at Loewe, also spearheaded the opening of Aspinal’s new-look flagship on Regent Street, St. James’s last month, and also plans to explore the brand’s growth potential in the Middle East and China.