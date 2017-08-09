ROUND TWO: Atelier Swarovski is marking its 10th anniversary with a campaign featuring Karlie Kloss in jewelry designed by Jason Wu.

The designs mark Wu’s second collection for Atelier Swarovski, the first coming in 2010.

His new Swarovski campaign with Kloss was styled by British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful and was photographed by Barnaby Roper. It is set to be unveiled in September issues of select fashion magazines.

Said Wu: “I designed this collection very much with the Jason Wu woman in mind. She’s strong, sophisticated and sensual — even the campaign is quite sensual, which was shot with Karlie Kloss who is a longtime muse and friend of mine.”

The collection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and a single clutch range in price from $149 to $2,990. They will be available for purchase in Swarovski stores as well as online.

Atelier Swarovski has a history of designer collaborations, formerly teaming with Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf, Christopher Kane and Marty Katrantzou, among others.