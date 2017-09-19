SYDNEY — Australian couturier Steven Khalil is in expansion mode, preparing to make a foray into beauty and ramp up his international profile.

Next month the Sydney-based eveningwear and bridalwear specialist — who dressed “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter for Sunday’s Emmys in an embellished black and silver halter-neck column with daring double-front split — will unveil his namesake women’s eau de parfum on the new stevenkhalil.com e-boutique and in his flagship in Paddington, Sydney.

The 100-ml. fragrance retails for 190 Australian dollars, or $152, and is described by Khalil as a heady floral with top notes of bergamot, tangerine and peach, with a heart of lily of the valley, tuberose, rose, jasmine and neroli and base notes of musk, sandalwood and tonka bean.

The release follows last month’s launch of a 26 stockkeeping-unit range of white gold-plated sterling silver and cubic zirconia and pearl jewelry ranging in price from 275 to 1,325 Australian dollars, or $220 to 1,059.

“It’s about creating products that are available to girls that if they don’t want to buy a couture gown, they can have a piece of the brand,” said Khalil, whose intricate gowns start at 10,000 Australian dollars, or $7,990, and can reach 100,000 Australian dollars, or $79,901.

Bridalwear accounts for 90 percent of the business, said Khalil, who founded his company in 2003 and who now employs 22 people.

Last month Khalil launched into his first international stockist — luxury London bridal store The Wedding Club. Later this month, he will also stage his first European trunk show at the Milan bridalwear showroom Rebecca La Sposa, with further trunk shows being planned for the Middle East and South Korea.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy [to get noticed internationally from Australia] — but we’re doing everything we can to make that happen,” said Khalil, who boasts almost one million fans across Instagram and Facebook and is mulling opening more of his own stores in Australia and one in Dubai within the next five years, as well as having a presence in Paris during the haute couture season.