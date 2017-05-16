SYDNEY — Six Australian brands will present their resort 2018 collections in New York next month as part of an international promotional program organized by the Australian Fashion Chamber.

The fifth incarnation of the industry body’s Australian Designers Abroad initiative, which is usually staged in Paris, the showroom will run from June 13 to 16 at a yet to be confirmed location in SoHo and showcase resort 2018 collections from ready-to-wear brands Aje, Albus Lumen and Macgraw, jewelry brand Sarah & Sebastian, Pared Eyewear and accessories brand State of Escape, which specializes in Neoprene carryalls.

“New York is such an extraordinary launching pad for brands to the wider world,” said Edwina Robinson, codesigner, alongside Adrian Norris, of the nine-year-old Sydney label Aje, whose resort 2018 collection features prints from the late indigenous Australian artist Minnie Pwerle. “We feel so proud and honored to be showcasing our resort [2017-18] collection there with the AFC. It is a wonderful time for Australian fashion. The world is really starting to take notice.”

A small contingent of international buyers, including representatives of Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-porter, Selfridges and Lane Crawford, is looking at Australian resort 2018 collections in Sydney at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, which runs until May 19 at the Carriageworks venue.

Coincidentally, the Australian Resort showroom in New York will run at the same time as a separate showcase of seven Australian men’s wear designers at Pitti Uomo in Florence, which is being supported by the Australian government-backed AFC.

“For Australian designers, it’s a substantial undertaking and expense to take their collections overseas season after season — the AFC helps make that opportunity possible,” said Australian Fashion Chamber chairman and Vogue Australia editor in chief Edwina McCann.