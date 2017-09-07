The Hammer Museum’s 15th Annual Gala in the Garden is set take place in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, co-chaired by Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier, Jessica Lange, Zachary Quinto and Jenni, Maggie and Saree Kayne.

This year’s honorees include “Selma” director Ava DuVernay and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and critic Hilton Als. Ms. DuVernay will receive a tribute from director J.J. Abrams, and Mr. Als from American writer Maggie Nelson. The evening will be capped with a performance by Grammy-nominated band Haim.

This marks the fifth year that Bottega Veneta is supporting the museum’s gala. The fashion house has previously supported the museum with cocktail parties and other events leading up to the gala, and Maier has provided creative direction for the event’s look in the past.

The Hammer Gala is usually a star-studded event and past honorees have included Diane Keaton, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCarthy, Joan Didion, Frank Gehry, Tony Kushner, Barbara Kruger, Catherine Opie, Ed Ruscha, Cindy Sherman and Mark Bradford. Last year’s honorees were Laurie Anderson and Todd Haynes.

L.A.’s museums have forged strong ties with the fashion community, which has been keen to underwrite marquee events, including Gucci’s ongoing support of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Film gala, which takes place in November, and Louis Vuitton’s past support of the Museum of Contemporary Art’s annual gala, which falls in the spring. Chloé is also an ongoing supporter of MOCA, and on Sept. 19 it will sponsor a rooftop dinner and performance at the museum following a private tour of the new exhibit “Anna Maria Maiolino” by museum director Philippe Vergne. A slew of other fashion events have taken place in the city’s art galleries, such as Prada and Rachel Comey at Hauser & Wirth, Salvatore Ferragamo at Gagosian Beverly Hills and Mary Katrantzou and Diane von Furstenberg at Kayne Griffin Corcoran.