HOP ON THE ARMANI TRAM: A|X Armani Exchange is launching a retail initiative in Milan in partnership with the famous Dutch DJ, record producer and musician Martin Garrix.

From June 23 to 28, a branded Milanese historical tram equipped with a shopping corner will move around the city stopping in the central Piazza Castello area for two hours a day, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Customers will be invited to hop on the tram and purchase a special selection of pieces from the label’s lineup. A dedicated photo booth will be installed, as well, and clients will be asked to take pictures of them wearing the brand’s signature garments.

The label will select 30 shots from among the most creative images, offering the winning customers the chance to meet Garrix in person on June 29, ahead of the musician’s concert in Milan that night.

The 22-year-old Garrix has been a face of the brand since 2017, when he appeared in A|X Armani Exchange’s first ad campaign after Giorgio Armani had revealed the reorganization of his brands portfolio. The artist fronted the campaign alongside model Cara Delevingne.

In 2017, the designer unveiled plans to cease the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans brands, which were to be blended into the three main lines: Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange. The new strategy was effective starting with spring.

As part of the same reshuffle aimed at streamlining the collections, Armani is also merging its Armani Junior kid’s wear collection into the Emporio Armani label. Established in 1982, the Armani Junior line, for boys and girls aged 0 to 16, will be sold under the Emporio tag starting with the fall collection.