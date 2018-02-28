WAKE UP EVERYBODY: “I’ve always spoken up [against harassment], even when it cost me jobs,” said actress Audrey Marnay, who joined Aymeline Valade, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and actor Rod Paradot at Lacoste.

Marnay signed a “Maintenant on agit” (Now we act, in French) manifesto against sexism and violence against women published on Feb. 27 in the newspaper Liberation, along with 134 female actors and performers including Christine and The Queens, Julie Gayet and Marie-Agnès Gillot. “If we all speak up and react against damaging actions, things will get better,” she said.

“Strong women aren’t an invention of today. In prehistory, they were already there,” Valade said, before describing 20th-century female entrepreneurs like Gabrielle Chanel and the season’s Lacoste muse Simone Thion de la Chaume—an accomplished golfer and sportswoman later married to brand founder René Lacoste—as the template for thoroughly modern, independent women.