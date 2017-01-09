PARIS — Ahead of the arrival of a new creative director, Loris Azzaro has joined forces with two of Europe’s most prominent socialites to kick off the celebrations of its 50th anniversary this year.

Bianca Brandolini and Eugénie Niarchos have collaborated with the Paris-based house’s ateliers on a spring haute couture collection based on archival designs, Azzaro said, confirming a report in WWD on Nov. 30. The line will bow at a presentation on Jan. 25 during Paris Couture Week on Place Vendôme.

Niarchos, the granddaughter of Greek shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos, designed two capsule costume jewelry collections for Azzaro when Vanessa Seward was creative director of the brand, going on to launch her own fine jewelry line, Venyx, in 2013.

Brandolini is the granddaughter of socialite Cristiana Agnelli and Count Brandolino Brandolini d’Adda. Her mother, Georgina, was a longtime muse of couturier Valentino Garavani and Bianca has appeared in ad campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Sergio Rossi, also collaborating with the latter on a shoe line.

“I’m delighted to be part of this fashion adventure with my friend, working on creations that have fueled my imagination since I was a child,” said Brandolini, who has often worn vintage Azzaro creations.

“Having collaborated with Azzaro several times, I feel very close to the house and its flamboyant universe,” said Niarchos. “So it is a pleasure to reconnect with the team, and to work on this with my best friend.”

Azzaro in September named former L’Oréal executive Gabriel de Linage as chief executive officer, succeeding Javier Abaroa. The house has been without a designer since former artistic directors Arnaud Maillard and Alvaro Castejón exited their roles in June after a three-year stint.

Andorra, Spain-based Reig Capital Group is the owner of the brand, best known for its men’s fragrances, produced by Groupe Clarins. Founded in 1962, Azzaro quickly became known for body-hugging gowns worn by the likes of Marisa Berenson and Sophia Loren.