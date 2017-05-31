ALAÏA’S ARRIVAL: Designer Azzedine Alaïa is poised to open his first London flagship, at 139 New Bond Street, not far from Smythson, Belstaff, Ermenegildo Zegna and Delvaux, according to industry sources.

The store, former home of the vintage jeweler S.J. Phillips, will span 6,000 square feet over three floors, and is down the street from Chloé which, like Alaïa, is owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont. The Chloé store is set to open at 143 New Bond Street later this summer.

The building is owned by Trophaeum, the property owner and developer that’s been stocking nearby Albemarle Street, and other parts of Mayfair, with luxury brands, flagship stores and restaurants, including Amanda Wakeley, Aquazzura and Alexander Wang.

Alaïa is thought to be paying about 1,500 pounds, or $1,924, per square foot, according to sources.

Trophaeum has also recently signed with Thom Browne, Moncler and Casadei for stores in Mayfair. Casadei opened last November. On Albemarle Street, Trophaeum brought in the restaurant Isabel earlier this year, and has brokered a deal with Robin Birley, who will open a new private members club later this year.

Spokespeople for Trophaeum and Richemont declined to comment.

Alaïa has two stand-alone stores in Paris, and is stocked at a variety of retailers including Galeries Lafayette in Paris and 10 Corso Como in Milan. In London, the brand is sold at Dover Street Market, Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges.

More From WWD:

Reebok Veteran Chris Froio Returns to U.S. to Serve as General Manager at Reebok America

‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ Turns 10: See Rihanna’s Looks Through the Years

David Beckham To Be Brand Ambassador for Tudor