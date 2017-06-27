SHOW BUSINESS: When it comes to the relentless fashion cycles, Azzedine Alaïa has never been a slave to the rhythm. The Tunisian-born designer famously likes to present his collections according to his own agenda, and they’re highly intimate affairs, held in his Rue de Moussy headquarters in Paris’ Marais district.

His couture shows are an even rarer occurrence, with the last dating back six years. For his latest, the designer has chosen to get in sync with Paris Couture Week with his fall couture show scheduled to take place on July 5, in an evening slot falling between the Valentino and Fendi shows.

His last couture show was presented in 2011 after an eight-year hiatus from the runway, with the epic event drawing guests including Sofia Coppola, Kanye West, Donatella Versace and Victoire de Castellane.

The designer held his spring 2017 ready-to-wear show in October.

Alaïa at the start of his career only ever presented couture collections at his Rue de Bellechasse atelier, according to a spokeswoman for the house. He shifted to presenting rtw in 1981 while continuing to create couture pieces. They were mainly presented in museum exhibitions such as the Palais Galliera’s 2013 show dedicated to the designer.

The Alaïa couture line is only sold at his Rue de Moussy store.

Among retail developments, meanwhile, the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand is poised to open a store on London’s New Bond Street in the spring.

Alaïa has two stand-alone stores in Paris, and is stocked at a variety of retailers, including Galeries Lafayette in Paris and 10 Corso Como in Milan. In London, the brand is sold at Dover Street Market, Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges.