SCORE BOARD: Moments after the Badgley Mischka fashion show ended at Spring Studios, a group of people had gathered in front of the leader board in the lobby to see the company’s new Badgley Mischka Runway app in action. The board listed the audience’s top 10 favorite looks from those that were just shown on the runway. Although results are still in flux, at that moment in first place was a crimson silk and Lurex brocade gown, followed by a white crepe cape gown and ebony wool lace dress.

“We are capturing sentiment in real time,” said Tom Saviole, retail solution director of SAP, which collaborated with Badgley Mischka to include beacon technology in each of the looks going down the runway throughout the show. Saviole said as the show was in progress, audience members could vote on whether they “liked” the look or “loved” the look, and loves were weighted heavier than likes. The app was available to those in the room, as well as globally, so people could vote anywhere, he said.

Later in the afternoon, Mark Badgley and James Mischka said what they found most interesting was the favorite gown was the most “old school traditional ballgown,” which was the red strapless style. They said the audience, which was made up mostly of Millennials, went for the “glamour and the glitz.” Plus, the designers were surprised to see that the simplest look on the runway, a black dress, made the top 10.

Badgley said in a story last week: “Through our work with SAP at New York Fashion Week, we will be receiving real-time insight about our collection from industry insiders and consumers, which will ultimately help us bring these looks to market.”

Among those attending the Badgley Mischka show was Stassi Schroeder, the 29-year-old actress who is best known for her role on the reality TV series “Vanderpump Rules.” The L.A.-based Schroeder was making the rounds Tuesday, planning to also attend Vivienne Tam and Vivienne Hu’s shows. Wearing a Rachel Zoe dress, she said she was in New York to appear on “Watch What Happens Live,” with Andy Cohen and had an extra day so decided to check out some fashion shows. She also found time to see “Kinky Boots,” which she called “the best show I’ve ever seen; it was fantastic.” Schroeder had been to NYFW about four years ago when it was based at Lincoln Center. “I miss the way it was when it was all the same place,” she said, sounding like a true fashion show warrior.