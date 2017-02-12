RED CARPET ROYALS: The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended the 2017 BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday evening.

The royal couple made their way down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington. The event, which is known as Britain’s version of the Oscars, highlighted the notable films of 2016. Prince William — who has served as president of the BAFTA association since 2010 — presented the BAFTA Fellowship, a lifetime achievement award, to Mel Brooks.

Kate Middleton donned an off-shoulder floor-length black floral gown by Alexander McQueen.

The duke and duchess have attended a few BAFTA events in the past. In 2015, the duo joined Prince Harry at the BAFTA premiere of “Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas” in London where she wore a a blue printed Tabitha Webb dress.

The young royals also attended the BAFTA Brits to Watch event held in Los Angeles in 2011, as a part of their royal tour in California where the duchess donned a floor-sweeping Alexander McQueen gown.

