Montreal-based leather and suede manufacturer Bagatelle International Inc. is expanding its branded outerwear line Bagatelle.City to include apparel, and launching a lower-priced sister line called Bagatelle.NYC later this month.

Bagatelle.City, an advanced contemporary collection of leather garments, shearlings and furs in its third season, retails from $695 to $1,875. The 14-piece collection was inspired by minimalist Scandinavian design, with details such as handmade zipper pulls modeled after fine jewelry, and interior cosmetics slots and zipper pockets with removable card holders. The apparel collection, which launched this week, is made from stretch lambskin and includes pants, dresses, skirts and an asymmetrical one-shoulder top.

Bagatelle.NYC’s debut collection comprises younger, on-trend pieces such as quilted motos and washed leather bikers, a suede studded skirt and a suede patchwork skirt. Retails prices range from $119 to $299. Next season, product categories will expand into new fabrications including denim.

“We decided to introduce apparel under Bagatelle.City and to launch Bagatelle.NYC because we noticed there was a huge void in the market,” said Bagatelle vice president of sales Jamie Litvack. “The City woman and the NYC woman both value quality leather pieces, but they want innovative garments at competitive prices, so we had to take these two factors into account in order to determine how we could offer cutting-edge pieces by utilizing what we know best: leathers, suedes, furs, and great construction.”

Both brands are available at Bloomingdale’s and online through Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor, and the brand’s e-commerce platform, Bagatelle.city. They will also be carried at better specialty boutiques across the country.

In 2000, under the leadership of owner and president Michael Litvack, Bagatelle International Inc. began expanding into new product categories to become a full-service apparel resource, including private-label for retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Ann Taylor, Chico’s and Urban Outfitters. The company also holds outerwear licenses for Badgley Mischka and Joyce Azria’s Avec Les Filles.

First-year wholesale volume projection for Bagatelle.City is $2 million and for Bagatelle.NYC, $3 million.