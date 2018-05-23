Model Hailey Baldwin and model and activist Winnie Harlow have been named the new global brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger women’s for fall 2018.

They will appear as the faces of the fall 2018 Tommy Icons capsule collection for women.

“As two of the most sought after models in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audience with their powerful drive and inner fire,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “They are leading the way for the next generation of Tommy women, approaching everything with confidence and optimism. These shared qualities and values are why I’m excited to welcome them into our family.”

Baldwin, 21, has walked all TommyNow experiential runways since fall 2016 and has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Marie Claire, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, among others. She is currently co-hosting “Drop the Mic” alongside Method Man on TBS and recently hosted the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Fashion is how I express my individuality to the world, and Tommy Hilfiger’s designs are perfect to make bold statements,” said Baldwin. “I love styling each outfit to make it my own, and I can’t wait to show fans of the brand how I infused my own twist into the fall 2018 Tommy Icons styles.”

The Canadian-born Harlow, 23, is a prominent public speaker, with her TED Talk about perception of beauty gaining over one million views on YouTube. At four years old, she was diagnosed with vitiligo, an incurable skin pigmentation disease that causes colorless patches to develop on her body. She recently walked the TommyNow “Drive” runway in Milan, where Hilfiger showed his spring 2018 collection. She has appeared on the covers of Elle, Glamour Marie Claire, L’Officiel, and Wonderland, as well as in Beyonce’s “Lemonade” video.

“I’ve always believed in the power of embracing who you are and breaking conventions, so I am proud to partner with an incredible designer who truly shares this spirit,” said Harlow. “I’ve always loved the brand’s classic American cool style, and I’m excited to share my favorite pieces with all Tommy Hilfiger fans.”

As reported, Hilfiger has partnered with Lewis Hamilton, British Formula One racing driver and four-time Formula One World Champion, and global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger men’s on a TommyXLewis collaborative collection launching in the fall. Hilfiger also collaborated with Gigi Hadid on four TommyXGigi capsule collections, the last one of which was for spring 2018. The company has also had recent partnerships with The Chainsmokers and Rafael Nadal.