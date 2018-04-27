BEIJING — A four-second video clip of a violent scuffle involving several Balenciaga customers at Printemps in Paris has prompted an apology from the brand, after it fielded accusations that it discriminated against Chinese shoppers.

According to the user who uploaded the video, the fight broke out when French shoppers attempted to enter, bypassing a line of Chinese customers waiting for their turn.

“Boycott Balenciaga discriminating against Chinese. Really angry, queuing up and yet get hit by the people cutting in line. From now on, buy Chinese Li Ning [the sportswear brand],” the video caption read, adding that Balenciaga would not be able to sell its shoes if Chinese consumers stopped buying them. Since posting, it has been viewed over 820,000 times.

The brand apologized in a statement on Thursday saying, “The house of Balenciaga regrets the incident that took place yesterday morning at a department store in Paris while customers were waiting to enter its corner shop. The security staff acted immediately to restore the calm. Balenciaga sincerely apologizes to the customers who were present and reaffirms its strong commitment to respect equally all its customers.”

The poster of the video wrote that every day she lined up to buy Balenciaga sneakers, and on a daily basis French-Albanian shoppers cut in front but she always held her tongue.

“Today an older lady pointed out that five foreigners were cutting in line and one of them threatened her. Her son rushed over to defend her and got beaten by the group. French security only went after and restrained the Chinese. In the end, the sale was canceled. The most frustrating part is that the ones that started the fight were able to buy the shoes and Printemps disrespected the Chinese who had lined up, telling us to go away and never come back to buy shoes again.”

The official Printemps Instagram account has filled up with angry comments saying “shame on you.” The department store was not immediately available for comment.