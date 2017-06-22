TICKET TO RIDE: The mountain bikes featured in the Balenciaga men’s show at the Bois de Boulogne went on sale exclusively at Colette on Thursday as part of the brand’s takeover of the first floor of the landmark Paris concept store.
Featuring the Balenciaga logo alongside the word Europa – which also appeared on tops and outerwear at Wednesday’s show – the bikes are priced at 3,500 euros.
Creative director Demna Gvasalia has developed a series of exclusive products and events for Balenciaga’s residency, scheduled to run from June 19 to Aug. 5, including installations, an art exhibit and free manicures, courtesy of its nail artist Mei Kawajiri.
Its men’s fall collection, inspired by corporate culture, is the centerpiece of the display. A selection of looks from the women’s collection, available exclusively at Colette, are offered in key fabrics and colors borrowed from the men’s line, alongside novelty items like mugs and eye masks.
More From Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018:
Drake Writes Song for Louis Vuitton Men’s Show: The rapper announced the collaboration on his Instagram account.
Demna Gvasalia Takes Cool Dad Concept to the Next Level: Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga Spring 2018 collection was an ode to Sunday in the park with Dad.
Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli Says Goodbye Suit, Hello VLTN: The designer is preparing to unveil a sportswear-driven collection with a new logo that plays on the brand’s classical font.
Pigalle Paris to Present First Full NikeLab Capsule: Creative director Stéphane Ashpool will present the collection at his show at Paris’ Modern Art Museum on Thursday.
Off-White to Debut EMP TY Gallery at Paris Fashion Week: The “Another First Show” exhibition, curated by Piotr Niepsuj, will be available at the temporary gallery June 21-25.