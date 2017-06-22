TICKET TO RIDE: The mountain bikes featured in the Balenciaga men’s show at the Bois de Boulogne went on sale exclusively at Colette on Thursday as part of the brand’s takeover of the first floor of the landmark Paris concept store.

Featuring the Balenciaga logo alongside the word Europa – which also appeared on tops and outerwear at Wednesday’s show – the bikes are priced at 3,500 euros.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia has developed a series of exclusive products and events for Balenciaga’s residency, scheduled to run from June 19 to Aug. 5, including installations, an art exhibit and free manicures, courtesy of its nail artist Mei Kawajiri.

Its men’s fall collection, inspired by corporate culture, is the centerpiece of the display. A selection of looks from the women’s collection, available exclusively at Colette, are offered in key fabrics and colors borrowed from the men’s line, alongside novelty items like mugs and eye masks.