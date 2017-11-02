GO LOGO: After the unveiling by creative director Demna Gvasalia of the revisited house logo at the women’s spring ready-to-wear show in late September, Balenciaga is to launch a spring 2018 capsule collection of men’s clothing and accessories based on a continuation of the logocentric Balenciaga and Kering-branded contingent of the house’s main fall 2017 line.

Housing 47 clothing items and 14 bags and small leather goods offerings, the line will sport all-over logos and embroidered and printed versions of signature graphics like the brand’s characteristically subversive Sinners logo. The Balenciaga Race sneaker will also be revisited in an exclusive new color range, the house said in a statement.

The capsule will hit the brand’s stores and web site as well as a selection of distributors from Nov. 3 and will be available for early deliveries.

