CHANGING FACES: Balenciaga has a new logo, and like much of the brand’s new identity under creative director Demna Gvasalia, it takes its inspiration from a generic source.

The new logotype will be introduced at the women’s spring ready-to-wear show, scheduled to take place on Sunday, the brand said in a statement.

“Conceived in-house, the development process was inspired by the clarity of public transportation signage. The result is a visually shortened logo which gives a simple, bold stamp to the timeless deluxe Balenciaga signature,” it said.

Balenciaga last week opened its second Parisian store under Gvasalia’s artistic direction on Avenue Montaigne. The Haussmannian space has been outfitted with industrial touches, such as warehouse conveyor rails, aluminum display tables and slick, gray flooring in resin.