DEMNA’S DUAL PLAY: Balenciaga has teamed with Net-a-porter and Mr Porter on capsule ranges that will debut on January 22.

Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, called Balenciaga one of the most exciting brands in luxury.

“This project was a wonderful partnership and a first of its kind with Balenciaga’s campaign creators, Johnny Dufort and Lotta Volkova, photographing and styling our own teams wearing the exclusive collections against the backdrop of our offices. With Johnny’s keen observational eye and Lotta’s signature undone glamour, this campaign represents a true behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of Net-a-porter and Mr Porter through Demna’s Balenciaga lens,” Loehnis said.

This is the first time that the Paris-based brand under creative director Gvasalia has collaborated with a retailer on a men’s and women’s capsule range.

Both collections take their cue from the label’s spring 2018 runway show where Gvasalia took disparate themes, motifs and items and worked them into a collection that projected lots of attitude.

The 53-piece Balenciaga x Net-a-porter range is comprised of T-shirts, woven shirts, hoodies, dresses, denim and outerwear. The brand’s Pantashow was done in a cobalt blue with a chain motif while accessories such as aluminum bags feature chain straps. The label’s Knifebootie and Speed sneaker were designed in a gray that is exclusive to the retailer. Prices range from 75 pounds for socks to 2,295 pounds for a midi dress.

The 34-piece Balenciaga x Mr Porter collection includes sweaters and outerwear with garments etched with the BB Mode logo. The retailer will also carry an exclusive Triple S sneaker in green as well as two Speed Sock sneakers. The price range is 95 pounds for stretch rib socks to 3,575 pounds for an oversized biker jacket.